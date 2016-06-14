The Met’s Flying Squad made six arrests and seized four firearms as part of a proactive operation tackling gun crime in London.

Six men, aged between 26 and 57 years old, have been arrested and taken into custody after searches of an address off Durham Road, Basildon, an address in Deacon Drive, Basildon and one in Alexandra Road, Southend-On-Sea.

Officers have also recovered at least four viable firearms.

The men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply firearms and remain in custody.

Detective Sergeant Gary Taylor, of Central Specialist Crime, said: “Tackling violence continues to be the Met’s top priority. Taking firearms off the streets and identifying criminals who have access to these dangerous weapons is an important part of that commitment. We hope that this provides assurance that Met officers are seizing these weapons and have made London that little bit safer.

“I’d also like to thank the Essex Police for their assistance in cracking down on the criminal activity that has an impact on communities all across England.”