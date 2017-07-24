Coronavirus testing centre set up at Havant Library

A coronavirus testing centre has opened in Havant for people who must leave home to work.

The centre, in Havant Library, in the Meridian Centre, opened on Wednesday 24 February, giving workers the chance to take regular tests for coronavirus.

The testing centre is one of 11 to be introduced across county and will run for six weeks.

Arranged by appointment, the tests are aimed at residents who travel regularly outside their home for work, who work for businesses with fewer than 50 employees and who are not covered by an existing workplace testing scheme.

Around one in three people with coronavirus display no symptoms. The tests will help prevent transmission by asymptomatic carriers.

Results are not given on-site, instead they are fed into the NHS Test and Trace system and then passed on to the individual later in the day.

The centre will be open from Monday to Friday, 9.30am-5pm (last appointment at 4.30pm)

On Saturdays, appointments begin at 9.30am and final appointments are available from 4.30pm.

Free parking will be available at Bulbeck Road Car Park.

The centre is being delivered in partnership by the Hampshire County Council and the Department of Health and Social Care.

Cllr Michael Wilson, HBC Leader, said: “The testing centre will give Havant residents the chance to go to work safe in the knowledge they are not unwittingly carrying coronavirus.

“It is another crucial blow in the fight against the virus and another step towards us reclaiming our lives.”

How rapid asymptomatic testing works

Tests can be booked online 24 hours in advance through Havant Borough Council’s website or on Hampshire County Council’s website and appointments should take no more than 30 minutes.

Anyone who cannot book online should contact Havant Borough Council, who will be able to book a test on your behalf.

You will be asked not to eat anything for 30 minutes prior to your test.

You will take a lateral flow test, which involves a self-administered swab of the nose and throat, under the guidance of trained staff.

Results will be confirmed after leaving the testing site by text message sent direct to your mobile (or to a nominated mobile phone belonging to a family member or friend, if you do not have your own).

You will be invited to return for testing every three to five days throughout the six-week programme.

Anyone receiving a positive test result will need to follow self-isolation guidance but will not need to book a follow-up test.