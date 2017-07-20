More than 10-thousand pounds worth of drugs have been found in a bag a man was carrying through Trowbridge town centre in broad daylight

On Thursday 28 January at approximately 2pm, PC Millis Miller and PC Storm Brand stopped a man whilst they were out on foot patrol in the town. The man initially ran from officers but he was swiftly detained and was searched under the misuse of drugs act.

The officers found what is suspected to be around £10,000 worth of cocaine, £850 worth of cannabis and over £500 worth of MDMA.

A 32-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply Class A and Class B Drugs and taken to Melksham Police Station for questioning. He has since been released under investigation.

PC Millis Miller said: “This was a positive pro-active result which has undoubtedly stopped a large quantity of drugs reaching numerous people in the community.

“I cannot stress enough just how much damage and disruption drugs cause our communities.

“This can also lead to major health problems for those who use them regularly and often young, vulnerable people get caught up in the anti-social behaviour and violence associated with drugs and drug gangs.

“If you suspect someone dealing drugs in your area, please contact us.”

To report suspected drug activity or criminality in your neighbourhood, call 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.