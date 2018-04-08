A man has been jailed for eight years for stabbing his partner in the back during an incident in Chesterfield last year



Duncan Haslam, of Chester Road, Helsby, caused serious injuries to his partner using a kitchen knife during the incident in the early hours of Sunday 16 August.



The 55-year-old delayed calling an ambulance for his partner, and told officers she had been assaulted in the street by some unknown people, and forced her to go along the story.



She was taken to hospital and treated for injuries including a deflated lung.



While at the hospital the woman opened up to officers about how Haslam had actually attacked her during an argument, and revealed a history of abuse during their relationship.



Just a few weeks earlier she had also suffered a broken finger after she used her hand to protect her face from an ashtray Haslam threw at her.



Haslam denied causing wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent during the three-day trial earlier this month.



He was found guilty and sentenced to eight years imprisonment at Derby Crown Court



Detective Constable Jonathan Reeves of our Public Protection Unit said: “This was a violent attack, which could quite easily have had an even more devastating and tragic outcome.



“It has taken the victim immense courage to work with us and give evidence in court and I would like to thank her for that. I also hope that the sentence will reassure anyone suffering from domestic abuse that we will take reports seriously and do our utmost to bring offenders to justice.”



If you’re suffering domestic abuse, or are concerned for someone who is, you can report this to us:



• If you have any reason to think someone is in immediate danger, or your life may be at risk, call 999.

• If you’re deaf, hard of hearing or can’t communicate verbally you can register with the emergencySMSservice. Text REGISTER to 999.

• If you’re experiencing domestic abuse or are concerned for someone who is, report it to us by calling 101.

• If you’re deaf, hard of hearing or can’t communicate verbally: use our textphone service on 18001 101.