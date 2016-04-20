Two men from Luton were found guilty and jailed for raping and assaulting a woman, after police were called by concerned members of the public who heard her screams.

Alyas Hussain, 41, of Newark Road, and 38-year-old Slamet Nazir, of Cavendish Road, were both found guilty by a jury at Luton Crown Court.

At around 12.30pm on Thursday, March 3 last year, officers arrived in Hockwell Ring and found a distressed woman who had been raped, sexually assaulted, and beaten with objects by the two men.

The duo were caught by police after concerned members of the public heard the woman’s screams.

Passing sentence, Judge Rebecca Herbert said: “This was an appalling, brutal joint attack.

“Hussain had an arrogant belief, evident from the way he spoke to police, that she was expendable.

“He was less directly involved in the sexual assaults, but his violence facilitated them.

“The disrespect and contempt they had for this victim were clear.”

Hussain was sentenced to serve 15 years’ imprisonment for rape, assault by penetration and wounding with intent.