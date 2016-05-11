A 1.5 tonne heroin haul has been seized at the Port of Rotterdam in a joint operation with Dutch and Belgian law enforcement

Worth an estimated £150 million at UK street level, it’s one of the largest ever heroin seizures in Europe.

The huge haul – the biggest ever in the Netherlands – was found in a container filled with Himalayan Rock Salt and would have typically been supplied via county lines drug dealing.

Five men were arrested in Etten Leur in relation to the seizure.

The heroin trade feeds addictions that put users’ lives at risk, while giving rise to high levels of violence and exploitation that comes with county lines dealing.