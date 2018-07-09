Alvaston Borrowash BREAKING DERBYSHIRE

Residents may hear a controlled explosion in the Borrowash and Alvaston area

12 mins ago
1 Min Read

People living in the Borrowash area, and the area around Elvaston Castle, will see an increased police presence in the area this evening.

Offficers were contacted around 8.20pm by a resident who had discovered an item in his garage and officers have called the bomb disposal unit as a precaution.

There may be the need to carry out a controlled explosion in the area later tonight. If this takes place residents may hear a loud bang, but we want to reassure people that there is no reason to be alarmed.