Updated:M20 motorway in Kent closed in both directions following early morning Police incident

The M20 motorway has been closed in both directions in the early hours of Thursday morning following a concern for the welfare of a person who is understood to be in distress.

Officers from Kent Police were called to a bridge over the M20 just before 3 am between Junction 9 and Junction 10 near the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

Traffic has been stopped in both directions whilst specialist officers speak to the person who is understood to be on the wrong side of the safety railing on the bridge and had called Police making threats to harm themselves.

Roading roads blocks were put in place by traffic officers from the Highways agency. Traffic has been stopped approx half a mile from Junction 9 and Junction 10.

Lorries in Operation Broc have also been effected by the closure.

The incident has safely been concluded the traffic has now been released and the person is getting the treatment that they need