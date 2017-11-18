Officers from Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died in a collision involving a van and an HGV on the M23 near Gatwick overnight. The fatal collision happened at around 1am, between junctions 8 and 9. The M23 will remains closed until at least 8am.
Fatal collision closed M23 overnight
4 hours ago
1 Min Read
