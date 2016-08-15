A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs after an early morning raid in Sutton

In support of the Met’s current bid to drive down serious crime in the capital, five officers from the Territorial Support Group (TSG) supported local officer to execute a warrant in Crown Road this morning (Thursday, 25 February).

The raid was also part of Operation Eternal, which targets those involved in criminality on encrypted devices.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on conspiracy to supply class A drugs and taken to a police station where he remains in custody.

Chief Inspector Simon Corbin, from the Met’s Taskforce, said:

“This is another great example of team work in the Met Police where specialist uniform officers have supported investigators in our ongoing battle against serious organised crime.

“Early this morning, the Met’s Territorial Support Group, who are trained with building entry and advanced public order skills, worked with detectives from Specialist Crime to execute a search warrant and safely detain a male with a history of violence on suspicion of being involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

“I am grateful for their professionalism and commitment in getting these difficult jobs done well, and for the support of the public who understand that these operations help to keep our communities safer.”