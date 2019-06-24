A man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to two Thames Valley Police officers.

Andrei Stan, aged 35, of Romania, was convicted and sentenced at Reading Crown Court today.

On Wednesday, 27 February 2019 at around 11.40pm, PC Matt Midwinter and PC Kieren Baker, of Thames Valley Police, were travelling in a marked police vehicle along the A4 Bath Road towards Hungerford.

Having just passed through Half Way, their police vehicle was involved in a significant collision with the trailer of a heavy goods vehicle.

The location of this collision is a national speed limit, single carriageway, unlit rural road.

At the time of the collision in dark and foggy conditions, Stan was attempting a U-turn manoeuvre. The trailer of his articulated vehicle, carrying a shipping container, was positioned across the entire carriageway for 51 seconds, up to the point of impact.

Stan, the driver of the heavy goods vehicle, was not injured.

PC Midwinter, who was driving, suffered significant injuries and continues to receive ongoing intensive medical treatment and rehabilitation from the serious injuries he received.

PC Baker received serious injuries and continues to receive ongoing treatment, but has fortunately returned to work.

Detective Sergeant Tony Jenkins, Senior Investigator Officer within the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said “This collision was significant and left two of our officers with lifelong serious injuries. The incident has greatly impacted on their lives and that of their family and friends. Specially trained family liaison officers have supported them throughout.

“During the trial Stan informed the court he did not believe the manoeuvre to be dangerous and he would complete it again. Thankfully, today he has been convicted.

“My thoughts remain very much with the officers involved and their families.

“I further wish to commend the response of all emergency services on the night and the lifesaving actions they completed.”