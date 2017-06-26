The heartbroken family of a man left needing specialist care after he was viciously assaulted in Eltham more than a decade ago are appealing for the public’s help to identify his attackers

Marcus Bouskill, then aged 33, was found collapsed at his home address on Parkfield Road, SE14, on 26 February 2008.

He had been involved in an altercation three days before in the early hours of Saturday, 23 February, 2008, outside Racks Snooker and Pool Bar on Well Hall Road in Eltham, SE9.

Despite the length of time since the attack, detectives are more determined than ever to catch the people responsible for Marcus’ life-changing injuries, which have left him in need of permanent hospital care.

Before the incident, Marcus had been to The Crown pub on Court Road with colleagues and friends after work on the Friday evening (22 February, 2008).

He went on to visit Racks Snooker and Pool bar at about 11pm. Marcus agreed with a colleague that he would be picked up for work at 8,30pm the following morning to travel to work.

It is then believed that Marcus and two of his friends got into an altercation with a group of youths in the bar. When they were removed from the premises by security staff, a fight is believed to have continued outside.

Over the coming days, Marcus’s condition deteriorated. His friends did not hear from him for the next two days and contacted his family on the 26th.

They immediately rushed to his flat and, after officers forced entry into the property, Marcus was found in a life-threatening condition.

He was taken to a south London hospital where he now requires constant medical attention. Marcus cannot walk or talk and is tube fed and confined to a wheelchair.

During the course of the investigation, detectives have followed and eliminated numerous investigative leads and have spoken to a large number of witnesses.