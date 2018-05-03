Philip Peace has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his baby daughter

Five-month-old Summer Peace died in September 2017 from non-accidental injuries.

She had been in the sole care of her father at their home, when she became unresponsive and paramedics were called on 8 September.

Tragically she died in hospital the next day.

Following a five-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court the jury found Peace guilty of murder yesterday.

43-year-old Peace maintained that Summer had become unsettled and wouldn't take her bottle, so he placed her on the floor.

However moments later he realised she wasn’t breathing properly and when he picked her up she was limp.

During a lengthy investigation, detectives consulted both practising clinicians and experts in a range of specialist areas of medicine, driven by the desire to understand fully how Summer died.

The medical experts found evidence of injuries consistent with Summer having been shaken and then thrown against a semi-hard surface such as a sofa.

Her injuries included fractured ribs, retinal bleeding and a catastrophic brain injury, so severe that it had been the cause of her immediate respiratory collapse that afternoon.