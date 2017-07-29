A Dudley father has been convicted on Thursday 25 February of killing his baby daughter more than three years ago

Philip Peace was caring for his daughter alone on the afternoon of 8 September 2017 when he reported to emergency services that she had become unresponsive.

Paramedics arrived at the property in Heath Green, and tried to resuscitate five-month-old Summer Peace.

She was taken to hospital where specialists battled to save her, but sadly her life support was withdrawn the next day as it became clear nothing could be done.

An extensive forensic post mortem examination was carried out to discover why and how Summer died.

During a five-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, 43-year-old Peace maintained that Summer had become unsettled and wouldn’t take her bottle, so he placed her on the floor. However moments later he realised she wasn’t breathing properly and when he picked her up she was limp.

During a lengthy investigation, detectives consulted both practising clinicians and experts in a range of specialist areas of medicine, driven by the desire to understand fully how Summer died.

The medical experts found evidence of injuries consistent with Summer having been shaken and then thrown against a semi-hard surface such as a sofa. Her injuries included fractured ribs, retinal bleeding and a catastrophic brain injury, so severe that it had been the cause of her immediate respiratory collapse that afternoon.

At court the experts considered the medical evidence from both a pathological and clinical perspective and gave their opinion to the jury.