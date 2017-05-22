Detectives from the Met’s South West Investigations team are appealing for the public’s help to identify three men in connection with two incidents of burglary – one aggravated and one attempted – in south west London which are believed to be linked

The first incident occurred on Wednesday, 6 January at around 6.15pm. It was reported that three males knocked on the door of a residence on West Hill, SW15 claiming to be police officers executing a warrant. Upon entering the address, the men handcuffed the occupant and stole cash before leaving the victim in handcuffs.

The second incident took place on Friday, 8 January at around 10am Two male suspects dressed in black with baseball caps and masks attempted to force entry into a property on Ennerdale Road, Richmond. The men were disturbed by neighbours and when questioned, claimed to be police officers. After failing to gain entry into the property, the men walked away in the direction of Kew Village.

Detective Constable Arron Hadaway, investigating the incidents, said: “We are currently treating these incidents as linked and are keen to hear from anyone who has information concerning the identity of the suspects, or who may have witnessed any part of these incidents, but has not yet come forward.

“If you think you may have been approached by these suspects claiming to be officers, or if you have any information which may help with our enquiries, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”