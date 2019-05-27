A man who broke into a home in Bournemouth while the occupants slept has been jailed for three years

Colin Wayne Gill, aged 47 and of St Peters Road, Basingstoke, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday 25 February 2021 after being found guilty of burglary and admitting three counts of fraud by false representation.

The burglary occurred between 10.30pm on Saturday 19 October 2019 and 4.30am the following morning at a property in Cambridge Road.

Access was gained to the property while the family living there were all asleep and a purse containing bank cards was taken.

They were subsequently notified that their cards had been used at nearby stores including petrol stations in Bath Road and Holdenhurst Road with the transactions totalling £48.76.

Gill was identified by an officer from CCTV of the one of the card transactions and was subsequently arrested.

Police Constable Liam Moss, of Dorset Police’s Priority Crime Team, said: “We understand that having someone break into your home while you are asleep is a terrible violation of your privacy and it can be a very traumatic experience for victims.

“We are determined to do all we can to identify burglars such as Colin Gill and hold them accountable for their actions.”

