Residents warned that more homes will be evacuated on Saturday 27 February

More Exeter residents will be evacuated from their homes after a possible unexploded World War Two device was located at a site in Glenthorne Road.

A 100m police cordon will be expanded to 400m at 8am on Saturday 27 February at the request of the Royal Navy bomb disposal team.

It means householders within this area – detailed in the accompanying map – must leave their properties by 9am and stay away while experts conduct work to make the device safe.

Police hope this work will be completed by the end of the day on Saturday, but will be guided by the bomb disposal team.

Updates will be provided through Devon and Cornwall Police’s Twitter and Facebook pages and website and in local media.

Residents should be reassured that military, police and partners are working to maintain public safety.

Our request for residents to leave their homes may cause concern in relation to COVID-19 regulations.

Be reassured that exemptions in the rules do exist for matters of public safety such as this.

While you are away from your home, please do all you can to ensure that you minimise any risk to others. Wash your hands regularly, use a face covering and keep your distance from those not in your household, where you can.

Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or who is self-isolating or shielding should wear a face covering or face mask and avoid contact with others.

Residents evacuated today [Friday 26 January] who have not found alternative accommodation are being supported by partner agencies.

Police were called to the site at 9.20am on Friday 26 February.

The University of Exeter is assisting with evacuating students in nearby halls of residence.

Residents can call 0345 155 1015 to discuss accommodation options and any additional support they may need to continue to stay safe.