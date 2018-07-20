A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Paddington Green, W2

Police were called at 9.13pm Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

They found a male, believed to be aged 19, who had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 10pm His next of kin have been informed.

A crime scene is in place and is likely to remain for some time.

The public can also expect to see additional resources in the area in the coming hours.

A Section 60 order, which gives officers additional search powers, is in place in the local area until 7am on Saturday, 27 February.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD7919/26FEB.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.