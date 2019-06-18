Police in Essex  are investigating the death of a man in Leigh-on-Sea and are looking to speak to anyone who saw what happened

Officers were contacted just after 6pm today, Friday 26 February, after an 18-year-old man was admitted to hospital with stab wounds. Sadly he died a short time later.



From our initial enquiries, Police believe he was attacked near The Peterboat pub in High Street, Old Leigh.

Two people have been arrested in connection with our investigation.



Officers are in the Old Leigh area carrying out enquiries and we’d like to thank people who have come forward so far.

Anyone who saw what happened or has mobile phone, CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to speak to officers on scene.



You can also contact us online at https://www.essex.police.uk where you can use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.



Alternatively, you can call 101 or email [email protected]

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org

Please quote incident 1011 of today’s date when contacting us so we can pass the information on to investigating officers as quickly as possible.