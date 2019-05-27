Man and woman charged with murder following death of baby In Warrinngton

A man and woman have been charged with murder following the death of a baby.

At 1.05pm on Thursday 18 February police were notified that a six month old boy had been taken to hospital after becoming unresponsive at an address in Widnes.

The boy was taken to hospital where he passed away.

Gabriela Ion, 35, and Mihai-Catalin Gulie, 28, were arrested and subsequently charged with murder. The pair appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 25 February.

They were further remanded into custody to appear in court on Monday 1 March.