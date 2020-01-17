Man, 54, sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving

A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison after admitting to causing death by dangerous driving on January 8, 2020.

Isaiah Pink, 54, of Mears Ashby, was travelling at 64mph in a 40mph zone in his white BMW 5 Series when, at 6.30am in Sywell Road, he hit 74-year-old Lovaine “Luffy” Donaldson who was crossing the road.

Following the crash, a forensic collision investigator examined the scene and found that Pink had been driving about 24mph over the limit at an inappropriate speed. CCTV also showed that he hadn’t braked prior to the crash.

At Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday, February 22), Pink was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

In a heart-breaking statement read out at court, Luffy’s wife Angela revealed that since they became a couple in 1972, they had only ever spent one night apart in their 46-year relationship.

“Not only was Luffy my husband,” she said. “He was my soulmate and best friend. We did absolutely everything together.

“When Luffy died we had only enjoyed two years of retirement together which has left me feeling robbed of our retirement years together.

“If he had died of natural causes, I think I could come to terms with this a little easier, compared to what I am having to go through and deal with now.

“It has left me feeling heartbroken – Luffy was my world.”

Lead Investigator – DC Janette Maitland, said: “Luffy Donaldson and his wife Angela had one of those exceptionally special relationships where, even after 46 years, they were still very much in love and spent every minute together.

“The pain Angela feels at her husband’s passing therefore cannot be put into words.

“There are no winners in a case like this and there is no sentence in this world that can make up for the loss of Luffy.

“I am glad that Isaiah Pink pleaded guilty to the offence and that Angela can now move forward from the court process. My thoughts will be with her long into the future.”