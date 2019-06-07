Detectives appealed for assistance to identify a man as part of an investigation into a serious assault that occurred in Ponders End Park, Enfield

A 45-year-old man suffered facial injuries as a result of the attack that took place on 23 June 2020

As part of this investigation, images of man police wanted to speak to were circulated in media.

On Friday, 26 February, a 30-year-old man attended a north London police station and was arrested on suspicion of GBH; he has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late March.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Area CID via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7416/24Feb.

You can also provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.