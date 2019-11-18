A man rushed to hospital after the was attacked with baseball bats by group of males. Air ambulance doctors and Paramedics treated the male at the scene. He’s been taken to Royal London Hospital on Mile End Road E1 were his Condition is considered as serious.
The Met police have been approached for comment.
Man seriously injured after London Baseball attack
10 mins ago
1 Min Read
