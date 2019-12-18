Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Westminster have named the victim as appeals for witnesses continue

A murder investigation was launched after officers were called to Paddington Green, W2 at 9.13pm on Friday, 26 February following a report of a stabbing.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a 19-year-old man suffering injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:00hrs.

He has been named as Ahmed Beker, who lived in the area. His family are aware.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at Westminster Mortuary on Sunday, 28 February.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to investigate and are keen to hear from anyone who has images or video of the incident, or who witnessed the events leading up to it.

A Section 60 order, which gives officers additional search powers, is in place in the local area and is due to expire at 2pm on Sunday, 28 February.

The public can also expect to see additional resources in the area over the coming days.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue into the circumstances.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD7919/26FEB.