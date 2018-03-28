Appeal for information after fatal collision on M2 near Faversham

Investigators are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the M2 near Faversham.

The collision took place on the coastbound carriageway, between junctions 5 and 6, at around 12.25am on Sunday 28 February 2021.

It involved a silver Mercedes CLS 220 and a Mercedes Actros, a lorry which has a blue cabin and white trailer.

The driver of the silver car, a man in his 40s from the Medway area, was declared deceased at the scene.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798 538 quoting SM/SW/015/21. You can also email [email protected]