Police are renewing appeals for help to find a 12-year-old boy who is missing from Hackney

Assir Alsow was last seen by his mother at approximately 16:10hrs on Friday, 26 February on Chatsworth Road.

He is 5ft 6ins tall. When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit – with ‘Unstoppable’ written on it – a black Fila T-shirt and black Adidas trainers.

Assir is known to enjoy travelling on public transport and may have left the local area. He had previously told a family member that he wanted to go to the Walthamstow area although it is not known where he may have travelled to.

His family and officers are growing increasingly concerned for Assir’s welfare.

Anyone who has seen Assir, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 5425/26Feb.