Police urgently need to trace Alfie Pollard, who we want to speak to in connection with the murder of a man in Leigh-on-Sea

An 18-year-old local man was assaulted in an alleyway near The Peterboat pub in High Street, Old Leigh, and taken to hospital by two people at around 6pm on Friday 26 February. He sadly died a short time later.

A post mortem examination found he died as a result of a single stab wound to the heart.

Police are progressing their enquiries and are treating it as a targeted incident.

Officers urgently need to speak to Pollard, 17, who has links to Leigh-on-Sea and Southend.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “We urgently need to speak to Alfie Pollard in connection with our investigation.

“I would strongly urge him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police immediately.

“Anybody who is found to be assisting those involved in the violent incident that led to a man’s death on Friday night will be subject of a thorough investigation and could find themselves prosecuted for assisting an offender.”

Anyone who knows of Pollard’s whereabouts is asked to contact us on 999 or submit information via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020121P63-PO1

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org