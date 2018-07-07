An other bloody night on streets of London

Officers from Met police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in North London on Sunday evening. Just before 10:30pm emergency services were scrambled to a man who had been stabbed on A5 Kilburn High Road at the junction of Brondesbury Villas. Passersby rushed to the man’s Aid who was lying on the pavement losing large amounts of blood due to the lacerations he has received.

Police were quickly on scene and started to administer life saving first aid before paramedics from London Ambulance Service arrived.

It is not yet known the severity of injuries.

A section 60 had been authorised from the MET Police at 14:00 28/02/21 to 05:00 hours by Insp Massie covering NW6 & NW8 postcodes of Camden (which included Kilburn). This was due to increased tensions following after a 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds shortly after 1:30 this afternoon in Rowley Way, NW8, about a mile from Kilburn High Road.

Another section 60 has now been issued by by A/INSP Thackham in response to serious violence Ref CAD 7821/28FEB22. Wards covered LBURN, QUEENS PARK, BRONDESBURY PARK, KENSAL GREEN, CHILDS HILL, WILLESDEN GREEN, HARLESDEN. This is running from 2300 hours until 01/03 0700 hours.

The Met police have been contacted for further comment.