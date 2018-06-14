Cashpoint raider strike for a second night in a row in Kent and this time they’re successful

Detectives are appealing for information following the theft of a cash machine from a service station on the A299 Thanet Way. The incident at the Shell Lychgate garage near Dargate was reported at around 1.50am on Monday 1 March 2021.

A CAT digger was used to remove the cash machine, causing a considerable amount of damage. It was then loaded onto the back of a grey flatbed Ford Transit, which is reported to have left the scene in convoy with a dark-coloured Mitsubishi Shogun.

The incident is being linked with an unsuccessful attempt to steal a cash machine from the wall of a Tesco Express store in High Street, Dymchurch, at around 2.15am on Sunday 28 February 2021.

Both offences are being investigated by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 01-0066.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org