Firefighters have rescued two people who were trapped following an explosion in their flat on the High Street in Hampton Hill

A flat on the second floor of a three-storey building had partially collapsed following what appears to have been an explosion from an immersion heater.

A man and woman were trapped inside by the debris caused by the explosion. Firefighters used specialist equipment to force entry to the flat and lead them to safety. There were assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews but were uninjured.

Crews also evacuated four people from other flats as a precaution.

Leading Firefighter Tim Lucas, who was at the scene, said: “It appears the immersion heater had exploded with quite some force and destroyed the cupboard it was in.

“The force of it blew out all the windows in the flat and part of a wall and the couple were trapped by the debris it had caused.

“They were asleep when it happened and fortunately the bedroom was at the furthest point away from the cupboard and the patio doors in the bedroom were the only glass in the flat which didn’t blow.

“They were very lucky – it would have been a very different outcome if they had been sleeping any closer to the cupboard or if they had got up in the night.”

The Brigade was called at 0356 and the incident was over for firefighters by 0603. Three fire engines from Twickenham and Feltham fire stations were at the scene.