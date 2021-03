Connor Burke, 18 from South east London, was arrested on Wednesday, 24 February.

On Monday, 1 March, he was charged with dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and four counts of possession of information likely to be useful to a terrorist, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 2 March.