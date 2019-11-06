A group of 20 people who attended an illegal rave in a railway arch in Tower Hamlets are facing fines of £800 each after police closed it down

Officers were called to Tidworth Road E3 shortly after 1.30am on Saturday, 27 February following numerous calls from concerned neighbours.

A group of approximately 10 people had illegally broken into a railway arch and set up a makeshift party inside the derelict archway. They had used numerous wooden crates to build an improvised bar area.

Others soon joined and it is estimated around 100 people had travelled to the railway arch for the illegal rave.

When officers arrived, a large number of the partygoers quickly dispersed, dangerously jumping over high walls into a graveyard. Further support was called from the Met’s Territorial Support Group to contain crowds and take enforcement action. Officers detained 20 people and they were each reported for consideration of a fixed penalty notice for £800.

Chief Inspector Pete Shaw, from the local policing command, said: “It is mad that people are still prepared to break the rules, despite the extreme loss of a life as a result of this virus. It is shameful some people are selfishly putting others at risk.

“With the roadmap announcement last week, we are all very excited at the prospect of returning to normal in June. However, events such as this risk undermining that roadmap and could cause further delays by creating a breeding ground for the virus. We will continue to do our part in shutting them down and taking action by issuing fines.”