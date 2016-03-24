England Regional News – Yorkshire

Detectives are appealing for information after four puppies were stolen at knifepoint from a Sheffield flat.

The four-week-old mongrel pups were reportedly taken from the Smelter Wood Road area of Sheffield at around 6.30pm on Monday 22 February.

Police say that two people wearing masks entered a flat, where the owner of the puppies was asleep. When he challenged them, they threatened him with a knife before leaving the flat with the puppies.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Officers are appealing for anybody with information on the whereabouts of the four pups to come forward.