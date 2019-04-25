Thames Valley Police is releasing images of two people who officers would like to speak to following an incident of shoplifting and assault in Wantage

At just before 1pm on Saturday 27th February, two men entered the Boots store in Market Place, Wantage, and placed facial cream products to the value of more than £1,000 into a rucksack.

They left the store without paying for the goods and when challenged by a member of staff, an altercation took place, resulting in the offenders kicking the staff member in the head and face, causing a suspected broken nose, cuts, swelling and bruising around the eyes.

The victim was treated by paramedics, but was not taken to hospital.

Investigating officer PC Jamie Gosling, based at Wantage police station, said: “I am releasing these images of two people who I believe may have important information that can assist my investigation into this incident.

“I am appealing to anybody who recognises either of the men in these images to please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 43210083009 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“If you believe you are one of the men in these images, please get in touch with police.”