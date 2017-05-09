The warm weather has brought out a number of ‘scenic drivers’ across Sussex to ‘see the sea’ or just ‘out for a ride

Police stopped people both from within and outside of Sussex driving around without a valid reason.

Some were drawn to beauty spots like Beachy Head, travelling from Crawley and Portsmouth to exercise along the seafront.

One motorcyclist had driven from Ashford to Rye to take photos; others had met with friends and were riding in a group.

A driver in Brighton said he’d been to a job interview on a building site – quick checks were done, there was no building site.

These were just some of the 258 fines issued this weekend.

The volume of cars on the roads have increased significantly since the roadmap announcement a week ago.

Please remember, we remain in lockdown, and if you do have to leave your house, you should be staying local – your village, town, or part of the city where you live.