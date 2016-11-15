Humber Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public who was concerned after seeing a tent dangerously close to a cliff edge, along the Cleveland Way, North Yorkshire

Coastguard teams at Staithes Coastguard and Whitby Coastguard found thr family, of two adults and a child, who unaware of the dangers, pitched their tent near to the 280ft drop.

North Yorkshire Police also sent an officer due to a possible breach of COVID-19 restrictions.

Adam Turner, Senior Coastal Operations Officer for HM Coastguard said, ‘The family were in an extremely perilous position with no idea of the extreme danger they were in. Cliff edges are really unstable and can easily collapse as recent landslips in the area have shown.

‘If you live near the coast and are in a position to take exercise there in line with current COVID-19 restrictions, please take care near cliffs. Keep to paths and stay well back from the cliff edge. Check the weather and tides before you head out, wear appropriate sturdy footwear and take a fully charged mobile phone, so if the worst should happen you can call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’