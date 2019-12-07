A teenage boy has been sentenced to four years and four months’ imprisonment

The 17-year-old from Milton Keynes, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, was today sentenced at Oxford Crown Court.

It follows his conviction on one count of manslaughter, after he pleaded guilty at a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on 4 February 2021.

His conviction relates to the death of 43-year-old Robin Williamson, of Awgar Stone Road, Oxford.

Mr Williamson was assaulted and stabbed with a screwdriver in an incident on 27 October 2019 in Wood Farm, Oxford. He sadly died on 12 November 2019, with a post-mortem later revealing his death was as a result of the assault.

A 16-year-old boy from Banbury was acquitted of all charges against him.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bosley, said: “I am satisfied that the teenager in this case has admitted his involvement and has now been sentenced.

“This case shows once again the consequences that assaulting someone with a weapon can have and the subsequent impact on family, friends and our communities.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Williamson’s friends and family and I hope that the sentencing will bring some closure to them.

“I would like to thank Mr Williamson’s family for their support throughout the investigation.”