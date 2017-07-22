Four arrests made in Leigh on Sea murder rap

Police in Essex say they are no longer looking for Alfie Pollard in connection with a murder investigation which was launched after a man was stabbed to death in Leigh on Friday 26 February.

Last night officers arrested a 17-year-old from Leigh on suspicion of murder.

Police also arrested two other people and one boy in connection with the investigation.

A 20-year-old woman from Westcliff was arrested on suspicion of assisting and offender.

A 20-year-old man from Southend was also arrested on suspicion of assisting and offender.

A 17-year-old boy from Kent was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and theft of a motor vehicle.

All four remain in custody this morning.