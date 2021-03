Barry Baker, pictured, is currently wanted by Met Police for the breach of supervision order.

Greenwich MPS say he ‘knows he is wanted by police and is actively evading us’.

In a public appeal, the police force urge anyone who have any information on Barry’s whereabouts to get in touch.

If you can help, please call 101, quoting 01RY/681698, or the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK.

Police warn that if seen in person, you should call 999.