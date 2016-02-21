Officers seized 10kg of cocaine after they searched a van and an address in Bromley

Three men and a woman have been arrested after officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime team discovered 10kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of £500,000.

The arrests were made on Monday, 1 March, as part of an ongoing operation into the supply of class A drugs in Kent and south east London.

One of the four men arrested was seen leaving an address in Bromley and meeting with another man in a white van. Both men were detained and searched and officers discovered 8kgs of suspected cocaine.

A search of the Bromley address revealed a further 2kgs.

Another man and a woman presented themselves at the Bromley address and were also arrested.

All four, aged between 26 and 42, were arrested for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely cocaine and taken to custody where they remain.

Detective Inspector Nikki Owen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime South, said: “Removing approximately half a million pounds worth of Class A drugs in an afternoon is great work by Met officers. Within a few hours we deployed, detained and arrested three men and one woman involved in the supply of drugs – which is the catalyst for violent crime that so many of us are concerned about. Drugs can devastate lives, ruin families and damage communities.”