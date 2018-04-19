A former media producer has been jailed for supplying drugs at chemsex parties

Alexander Parkin, 45of Kennington Park Road, Lambeth, was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, 1 March.

At a previous appearance on 28 October 2020, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in an offer to supply a Class A drug (methyl amphetamine).

On Tuesday, 29 August 2020 Specialist Crime officers executed a search warrant at Parkin’s home address where they seized quantities of several drugs, including 121 grams of crystal meth.

Parkin was taken into police custody and was charged the following day.

Mobile phone data revealed that Parkin had been engaged in the supply of drugs for some time.

Detective Inspector Louise Houtmeyers, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Parkin was clearly holding parties and selling chemsex drugs.

“We remain committed to preventing the sale and use of illegal drugs and will continue to target those who make money from the misery of others.”