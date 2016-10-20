A man has been sentenced for seventeen offences of voyeurism following an investigation into a hidden camera

Mark Murphy, 43, of South End Row, W8 was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, 2 March to:

– 15 months imprisonment suspended for two years;

– Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of 40 days – within the next 18 months;

– To complete a 160 hours of unpaid work;

– Compensation to each of the identifiable victims of £5,000, (a total of £80,000);

– Forfeiture and destruction of laptop and two hard drives.

Murphy was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

In passing sentence Recorder C Carberry QC also stated: “I commend the officer in the case DC Bobby Kemp in viewing the material, locating the victims and taking statements from as many as could be found.”

Murphy had pleaded guilty to all the offences at an earlier hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in February 2020.

The investigation followed the execution of a search warrant Murphy’s home address in March 2019. During the search, police discovered a computer containing images of women using two bathrooms at the address.

It was apparent that a camera had been installed to unlawfully spy on the women and invade their privacy.

An investigation to trace the victims was immediately launched by detectives from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Unit.

In total, 24 women were identified as victims of Murphy, and the inquiry aimed to trace as many of them as possible.

The offences were believed to have taken place between 2011 and 2019 and the investigation required extensive cross referencing of emails, phone records and personal visits to establish the facts.

In all, 16 victims were identified and all were offered support after they were informed how their trust had been betrayed.

As a result, Murphy was charged with 16 offences against identified victims and a seventeenth offence that encompassed all of the eight victims who could not be traced.

PC Bobby Kemp, of the Met’s Central Specialist Crime, said: “After we discovered what Murphy had been doing we were determined to find as many of the victims as possible. We wanted those who Murphy exploited to get both support and justice.

“Finding victims was not always easy, especially as some of the offences went back eight years, but we did everything we could to find all those whose trust Murphy had betrayed. I am glad that we have been able to find so many of the women Murphy exploited.

“If you think you may also be one of those directly affected by this case I would urge you to contact us; we can both advise you and offer you the support you may need.”