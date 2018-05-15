The Isle of Wight Festival has announced new dates and is now scheduled to take place 16-19 September 2021

This is a change from the previous dates, 17-20 June 2021.

If you have already booked Festival tickets for the original June dates, please read on for your options

FESTIVAL TICKETS

I purchased tickets for the June festival dates, and I now want to attend in September. What do I need to do?

Your original June tickets are still valid for the applicable like-for-like days of the week. (e.g. if you booked a weekend ticket for June, it’s good for the weekend dates in Sept, if you booked just the Friday in June, it will be good for just the Friday in Sept, etc.)

There is no need to take any additional action – these will be automatically transferred

I purchased tickets for the June festival dates, but I can’t attend in September. What should I do?

Contact the company you used to book your ticket(s) to review your options

If you booked directly through another ticket provider, go to the IOW Festival website

FERRY TRAVEL

I booked my ferry travel for the original June dates and now I want to move them and travel in September. How do I make that happen?

Simply complete our online amendment form with your preferred dates and times, and our team will be in touch to confirm your new booking

I booked my ferry travel for the original June dates, but can’t attend the Festival in September. How do I cancel my booking?

Go to our amends/cancellations page for information on how to cancel a booking