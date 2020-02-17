The culmination of months of covert work. Over £10k in criminal cash seized, as well as quantities of drugs. #OpContinuum bearing down on drug-related violence.
In this latest round of early morning raids Police in London have raided 21 addresses searched and 14 dealers arrested
6 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
Police arrest man on suspicion of indecently exposing himself in Croydon
February 17, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
West Quay Shopping Centre Used as Terror Attack Back Drop
April 25, 2016
BREAKING • ESSEX • LONDON
Appeal after man dies following multi-vehicle collision on the A12
January 25, 2018
BREAKING • TEST VALLEY
Family pay tribute to a devoted dad Andrew Mayer
July 4, 2018
BREAKING • HEDNON • LONDON
Police officer left seriously injured after struggle in Hendon
10 months ago
BREAKING
Travellers moved on from Portchester AFC
May 25, 2016
BEXLEY • BREAKING • LONDON
Family appeal for witnesses after Bexley Murder
8 months ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
OAP Recovering after being Robbed in Southsea
February 11, 2016
BREAKING • COVID19
Grandfather passes away it’s that easy to catch
11 months ago
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Man arrested in Hackney murder investigation
March 19, 2017
BREAKING
Police Close A322 Lightwater following Serious Collision
March 23, 2018
BREAKING • FAREHAM • GOSPORT
Concerns raised for Missing Gosport Teenager
May 21, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Major Reading Road Closed Following Serious Collision
December 8, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Air ambulances see major increase in missions
May 23, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • ROCHESTER
Drink Driver arrested after Vehicle overturns in Rochester
11 months ago
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Police appeal after Waterlooville Woman dies in Fatal Collison on A3
September 16, 2016
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
UPDATE following Explosion in Oxford One Person Unaccounted for
February 15, 2017
COVID19
Coronavirus – Guidance on access to green spaces
11 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Three men arrested in the concern of drug supply
February 14, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police launch Probe into Hoax 999 Calls to Coastguard
October 22, 2016
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Controlled explosion carried out by the EOD in Nottingham
February 24, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Six fire crews called to flat ablaze in Roehampton
February 21, 2020
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Police probe mass BB gun incidents in Gosport
March 12, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Woman pleads guilty in terror plot to blow up St Paul’s
February 21, 2020
BREAKING • EASTLEIGH • EXCLUSIVE
Drunk driver ploughs into tree than makes off
March 30, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Man seriously assaulted in London
May 19, 2018
BREAKING • ESSEX • LONDON • M25
M25 closure J29 and J30 with long delays following an HGV fire
5 days ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Lorry Blocks Downs Road near Newchurch
August 8, 2018
BREAKING • CAMBERLEY
Person trapped following crash on the A30
April 25, 2019
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Major Incident declared in Leicester following an explosion
February 25, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police bail Sex attack teenager
August 11, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Man jailed for stalking a 13-year-old girl
January 10, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
RAF 100 Years on the Isle of Wight
April 1, 2018
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
One fatal two serious after Isle of Wight Bus crash
April 14, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MISSING
Appeal to locate teenage girl missing from Greenhithe
February 7, 2020
BREAKING
Fire Crews Tackle Barn Fire Containing 180 Tonnes of Spuds
November 25, 2015
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
The victim was taken to a local hospital with a facial injury
5 months ago
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Armed robbery at a convenience store in Basingstoke
February 11, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Explosion in Bin Closes off Southsea Common in Portsmouth
October 19, 2017
KENT • MISSING
Missing teenager – Adam Wallington from Harrietsham
May 8, 2018