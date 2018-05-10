A composite image showing the likeness of an unidentified woman whose body was found on a beach on the Black Isle in January has been released as enquiries continue to identify her

The body was found around 08.30AM on Saturday, 30 January 2021 on the shore near to Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out in an effort to establish her identity, so far without success.

Detective Inspector Craig Still said: “We have had a significant response to previous appeals and we are grateful to everyone who has been in touch.

“However, this woman sadly remains unidentified and we are releasing this composite image in the hope somebody recognises her.

“One line of enquiry is that this woman may have been present in the Inverness area prior to being found and we would urge anyone who may have seen her in the city to get in touch.

“We are also carrying out enquiries with colleagues across the country and beyond in case she has travelled from further afield and are using every means at our disposal to identify her. This includes assistance and advice from the UK Missing Persons Unit at the National Crime Agency.

“We would urge anyone with any information at all which could help identify this woman and allow us to make contact with her family or friends to come forward as soon as you can.”

The woman is described as being white, aged between 25-35 years of age with an athletic build and long reddish blonde or brown hair.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0942 of 30 January.