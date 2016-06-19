A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a collision between a male pedestrian and a car on Foxhole Road, Paignton

The incident occurred at around 11.40am on Tuesday 2nd March 2020 and the car involved, believed to be a dark blue BMW, did not stop and drove off in the direction of Kings Ash Road.

A man who was walking who is in his 30s was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious, potentially life-changing, injuries.

Following enquiries, a 32-year-old woman from Paignton was arrested last night on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody assisting police with their investigation this morning.

Police would like to reiterate their appeal for information: any witnesses to the collision who haven’t already spoken to officers are asked to contact police.

In addition, police would be particularly interested in anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision and anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have seen the car prior to, or after, the collision. Anyone with CCTV which may have captured the movements of the vehicle are also asked to contact officers.

Police would like to thank the members of the public for their patience while an investigation of the scene was conducted.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting log 313, 2/3/21.