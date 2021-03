The money was found at an address in London, as part of a proactive operation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Arrests

Police executed the warrant at around 9.35pm on Tuesday 2 March 2021, at a property in Redcliffe Street, Kensington, where they also seized around 150 deals of cocaine.

Two men, aged 34 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply and money laundering offences and taken into custody.