A man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a number of drugs offences

Amir Khan, aged 25, of Penn Road, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, one count of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug and one count of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

At Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday (1/3), he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

Khan was seen acting suspiciously by officers on patrol in Penn Road at around 3.35pm on 5 February last year.

A search was carried out and a large quantity of drugs were found in his possession. A search of his home also found further quantities of drugs, as well as cash to the value of more than £16,000.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andy Hipwell, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Khan had no qualms carrying out his drug dealing in a busy residential street until he was spotted by officers from our Stronghold team.

“Drugs cause significant harm within our communities and we will take the strongest action when a crime of this nature comes to our attention. The Stronghold campaign seeks to protect children and vulnerable people who are often exploited by this type of offending.

“We hope the sentence passed this week shows we will not tolerate those who bring drugs into the Thames Valley area and will deter those who are intent on carrying out a similar offence.”