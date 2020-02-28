A woman has been sentenced for multiple incidents of theft in Reading

Layla Thompson, aged 28, of no fixed abode, was sentenced on Monday (1/3) at Reading Magistrates’ Court to six weeks imprisonment.

She pleaded guilty to five counts of theft from a shop.

The sentencing relates to offences that took place between 22 January and 9 February this year when Thompson stole large amounts of alcohol from Sainsbury’s on Friar Street in Reading.

She was charged on Saturday (27/2).

Investigating officer PC Sui Sung of Reading police station said: “Layla Thompson was brazen in her string of shoplifting, returning to the same store multiple times and taking more alcohol.

“I am pleased that the courts have been able to impose a sentence and show how serious we take these offences; we will always look to prosecute those who steal from businesses in our local community.”