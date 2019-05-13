A three year old child has tragically died in Calne this afternoon after being involved in a collision

Police were called to Campion Close shortly after 12pm due to a collision between a van and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a three-year-old girl, sadly died at the scene. Her family are aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The road remains closed while our enquiries are ongoing and is likely to remain closed late into the night.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and is helping us with our enquiries. At this stage, nobody has been arrested.

Insp James Brain, from the Chippenham Area Community Policing Team, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the girl’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I ask that their privacy is respected and we will also be working with the local community who would have no doubt been impacted by this.

“We understand that people will want to pay their respects and come together at this difficult time, but can we please ensure this is done safely and to keep in mind the current Government guidelines regarding Covid restrictions and maintain social distancing.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is at a very early stage and we won’t be providing any further update at the moment.”